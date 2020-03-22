Two more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the Coastal Health District overnight, both in Chatham County.
That raises the total number of confirmed cases in the Savannah area to four and the total in the eight-county Coastal Health District to seven.
Numbers remained the same in the other seven counties in the coastal district: Glynn, two, and Effingham, one.
No cases have been reported in the counties of Camden, McIntosh, Liberty, Long or Bryan.
No deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the district.
Charlton County, which is in the Southeast Health District, reported one case earlier this month. The individual contracting it, a resident of Folkston, 50 miles south of Brunswick, has since recovered, state health department officials report.
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Georgia climbed from 500 to 555 overnight.
Figures include 20 deaths, or 3.6 percent of the cases reported.
The age group experiencing the greatest number of deaths in the state to date is the 18 to 59 age bracket at 41 percent. Others are 0-17, 1 percent; 60-plus, 32 percent; unknown, 26 percent.
Georgia counties reporting the highest number of cases continue to be centered around Atlanta, with Fulton confirming the highest number at 99, followed by Bartow, 56; Cobb, 50; Dougherty, 47; and DeKalb, 41.