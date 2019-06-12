Two more plead in Kings Bay munitions theft

A federal grand jury issued an indictment Jan. 8 accusing two more men of involvement in a conspiracy to steal small arms ammunition and explosives from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Friday, both men pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.
Alex Cribb pleaded guilty to conspiracy, while Tyler Wallace pleaded guilty to theft of government property.
According to Cribb’s plea agreement, he participated in this conspiracy between September 2010 and July 2014, and transported those munitions to a St. Marys rental property owned by Sean Patrick Reardon, who already pleaded guilty to his involvement in the scheme. Cribb also admitted to helping bury the munitions on Reardon’s property.
Wallace admitted to the lesser crime of willfully concealing and retaining those stolen munitions, but at a quantity valued less than $1,000.
Cribb faces a maximum five years in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. Wallace is subject to up to a year in prison and a year supervised release.