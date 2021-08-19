After no candidates qualified to run for city office Tuesday, two more candidates filled out the paperwork and paid the $342 qualifying fee Wednesday to run for the North Ward city commission seat.
Kendra Rolle and Earnest Culbreath will join Gary Cook in seeking the North Ward seat currently held by Vincent Williams.
Williams is among seven candidates seeking the Brunswick mayor’s position currently held by Cornell Harvey, who cannot seek another four-year term in office because of term limits.
Cosby Johnson, John Perry, Ivan Figueroa, Travis Riddle, Ann Senior and Robbie Tucker have also qualified to run for mayor in the general election in November.
Incumbent commissioner Felicia Harris qualified to seek another term in office on Monday. Nobody has qualified to run against her with two days to go before the qualifying period ends Friday afternoon.
Board of Elections officials are encouraging candidates to make appointments to come fill out the paperwork and pay the qualifying fee as early as possible because of new mask mandates in all county offices. Call 912-554-7060 to make an appointment.
All candidates are required to submit a personal financial disclosure form within 15 days after qualifying to run for the election. And they must apply for a declaration of intention before accepting campaign contributions.
Hours for qualifying run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday at the Board of Elections Office in the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
Candidates must be at least 25 years old, a registered voter in Brunswick and a city resident for at least one year preceding the election. City commission candidates must be residents of the ward they will represent for at least six months preceding the election. Each ward position is elected on a city-wide basis.
Glynn County has closed buildings to the public because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, but staff can be reached by phone, fax, mail, email or online.
“We will continue to assist the voters of Glynn County with voter registration, absentee ballot applications, and other election needs,” said Christopher Channell, elections supervisor. “Most services can be completed online at the My Voter Page website: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. This website will allow you to register to vote, update your registration, request an absentee ballot, view your polling locations, see a sample ballot, and learn about your elected officials.”
Those unable to contact the website can call the elections office at 912-554-7060 or go to glynnelections@glynncounty-ga.gov to register to vote, update a registration, request an absentee ballot, view polling locations, see a sample ballot, and learn about the elected officials.
Voter registration applications can be returned by mail, postage paid. For those who wish to drop off an application in person, please contact the elections office to arrange an appointment. Voter registration applications are also available at public libraries and City Hall.
The voter registration deadline for the City of Brunswick Municipal Election is Oct. 2.