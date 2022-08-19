DSC_1363.jpg
Officials from International Auto Processing, the Georgia Ports Authority, International Longshoremen Association Local 1423, the Brunswick Bar Pilots Association and others flank a Palisade Calligraphy, the 2 millionth Hyundai offloaded at Colonel’s Island, as it sits briefly on the roll on-roll off ramp of the Hyundai Glovis Grand Pioneer.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

There is usually a safely organized rush to drive all the vehicles off the huge vehicle-carrying vessels that call on Colonel’s Island.

But Thursday at 10 a.m. there was a brief pause for 20 people to flank a gleaming white Palisade Calligraphy, the high-tech SUV that was the 2 millionth Hyundai imported at the port.

