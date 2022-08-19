There is usually a safely organized rush to drive all the vehicles off the huge vehicle-carrying vessels that call on Colonel’s Island.
But Thursday at 10 a.m. there was a brief pause for 20 people to flank a gleaming white Palisade Calligraphy, the high-tech SUV that was the 2 millionth Hyundai imported at the port.
Among the crowd on the sloping roll on-roll off ramp of the Grand Pioneer were representatives of International Auto Processing, the Georgia Ports Authority, International Longshoremen Association Local 1423 and the Brunswick Bar Pilots Association.
Robert L. Miller, vice chairman of International Auto Processing, formerly worked as import manager for Hyundai when the autos were still imported into the Port of Jacksonville. He saw the first Hyundai arrive on Colonel’s Island in 1987.
“This guy up here started this new facility, and we moved,’’ he said. “It’s been great.”
The milestone Palisade was one of 1,449 Hyundais that came off the Grand Pioneer on Colonel’s Island along with 67 KIAs and 60 General Motors vehicles. The next milestone for the Colonel’s Island will be the export of the one millionth Mercedes from the company’s plant in Alabama.