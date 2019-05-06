Two men pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple criminal charges in Glynn County Superior Court.
Jason Laroche, 47, pleaded to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
According to his indictment, that involves possessing oxycodone on March 1, 2017, with intent to distribute, and that same day also possessing amphetamine, gabapentin and alprazolam.
He received five years’ probation, a $1,500 fine, must undergo a substance abuse evaluation and is banished from St. Simons Island.
Bennett Russell Lewis, 29, pleaded guilty to battery and aggravated battery, both in violation of the state Family Violence Act. According to his indictment, on May 14, 2018, he attacked a person with whom he was living, causing the victim to suffer a fractured right orbital bone, a black eye and a lacerated lip.
Lewis hasn’t received his sentence.
In an update from a March case, Ronald Anthony Bagley II, 21, was sentenced late that month for crimes he pleaded to March 22. Originally, Bagley faced murder charges for shooting 33-year-old John Dusty Evans on July 25, in the 1100 block of Lake Drive.
Instead, the District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges under his indictment, and Bagley pleaded guilty to new charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault. He received a sentence of 18 years in prison and 20 years probation, although all but two of the years of probation will run concurrent to his prison term.