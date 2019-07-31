Two people accused of coordinating narcotics-dealing activities locally with co-defendant Andrew Riley pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in federal court.
Anthony Kenyatta Seals pleaded to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of crack. That constitutes a lesser-included offense — the original charge involved 280 grams or more of crack, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office will drop the other charges against Seals, which include five counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Seals was the No. 2 person listed on both the original and the superseding indictments.
Because the charge to which Seals is pleading has quantity definitions, he faces a longer term. Seals is subject to a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and four years supervised release.
Derrick Bernard Johnson, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine. He faces no mandatory prison sentence, but a minimum of three years’ supervised release. He could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison.
Michael Scott Sapp, an investigator with the Brunswick Police Department assigned to the FBI Violent Gang Task Force, said investigators discovered Seals’ and Johnson’s level of involvement in the conspiracy through wire taps on phones possessed by Riley and co-defendant Michael Arthur Nixon.