Two men who were on trial for the 2019 murder of 35-year-old Antonio Randolph were found guilty by a jury in Glynn County Superior Court on Friday.
Everette Belafonte Bennett Jr., 21, and Travis Tyrone Kates Jr., 21, were convicted on one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The shooter, Ethan Bell Bennett, was 17 at the time of the murder. He shot Randolph four times, and was convicted for his involvement last month. The investigation revealed that Ethan Bennett and his brother Everett Bennett, who was 18 at the time, along with Kates and another male, confronted, then killed Randolph. The Bennett brothers blamed Randolph for the drug addiction of a relative. Randolph’s body was found in the yard of a Glynn County home.
The trial was presided over by Superior Court Judge Stephen G. Scarlett Sr. Sentencing will take place March 18 for all three defendants, who remain held in the Glynn County Detention Center.