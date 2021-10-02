Two McIntosh County men indicted as part of a major drug trafficking operation were sentenced to prison in federal court in Savannah for charges that included armed robbery.
John Hope Jr., 28, of Townsend, was sentenced to 111 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $677 in restitution.
Hope pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, said David H. Estes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Tyler Marshall, 27, also of Townsend and Hope’s co-defendant in the robbery, was sentenced to 93 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $677 in restitution.
Marshall pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, and interference with commerce by robbery.
There is no parole in the federal system.
“These two men chose to not only participate in a drug trafficking organization that spread poison throughout south Georgia, but also terrorized innocent people at gunpoint,” Estes said. “They well deserve their time in prison.”
The two were among 17 defendants indicted in July 2020 in Operation Krack Down, an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Trafficking Task Forces (OCDETF). The operation targeted a drug trafficking organization in Liberty, Bryan, McIntosh, and Wayne counties with ties to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang.
At the time of their indictment, Hope and Marshall were in custody for the Jan. 3, 2020, armed robbery of a Liberty County gas station.
Three other defendants in Operation Krack Down have been sentenced to federal prison terms of up to 181 months after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges, while six defendants await sentencing after pleading guilty.
Five others are awaiting trail and are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.
One defendant, Cruz Lawson, 33, of Jesup, is a fugitive.
“The mission of DEA is unwavering,” said Robert J. Murphy, the special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Atlanta Field Division. “We relentlessly pursue drug traffickers.
“These defendants and their organization distributed dangerous drugs that caused immeasurable damage to the McIntosh County community. These sentences are a perfect example of how the law enforcement community and the U.S. Attorney’s Office work together to remove violent criminals from our streets.”
OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.
Agencies investigating the case include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), DEA, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.