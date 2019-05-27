Local Boy Scouts of America Troop 207 bestowed the program’s highest award on two of its members over the weekend.
Brunswick High School junior Cole Donaldson and Glynn Academy freshman Levi Weston officially received their Eagle Scout awards Saturday at a ceremony in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
During the ceremony, fellow scout Drew Donaldson read a list of their accomplishments. Each earned dozens of merit badges, are comfortable in the outdoors after having spent 40 days and nights camping, proficient in first aid and have become capable leaders, he said.
“(An Eagle Scout) is a young man who is ready to help others and to take care of himself,” Drew said. “The badge is not a decoration, it is a symbol of knowledge and ability.”
Cole followed up with his own address later in the ceremony.
“It has been a journey with its ups and downs,” Cole said. “... But it has been so fun, and I would not trade it for anything in the world.”
He thanked all his fellow scouts and troop leaders for helping him along the way, as well as his parents for never letting him quit.
“You guys lit a fire under my butt taller than the Empire State Building, and you never let it go out,” Cole said.
Levi reminisced on his time in the program, giving special thanks to his father and Troop 207 Scoutmaster Ben Weston and his brother Lief Weston, also an Eagle Scout.
“I think he (Ben) is the reason I love the Boy Scouts so much,” Levi said.
Following the ceremony, Levi said the fact that he’d earned the award was still sinking in.
“It feels kind of weird,” Levi said. “I worked very hard for this, and it’s weird to have everyone here, congratulating me. For a long time, I’ve focused on getting here.”
He’s going to stick with the troop for a while, he said, to earn more merit badges. As a freshman in high school, he earned the award earlier than most.
“There were times when I wanted to quit, but I looked at the fun things and tried to ignore the less fun things,” Levi said.
Cole said his road to earning the Eagle Scout award was long, but that he’d remember all the good things he learned and experienced.
“It was enjoyable, but a long one. I was fun because I had enjoyable people there,” Cole said.
To other Boy Scouts working their way toward Eagle, Levi said to look to others in their troop when they need help.
“They might seem a little weird at first, sometimes they are, but they’ll be there to help,” Levi said.
Cole encouraged them to stay the course.
“Stick with it. It’s worth it in the end,” he said.