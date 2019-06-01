Two people are dead and two are injured following a head-on vehicle crash Saturday evening on Ocean Boulevard just south of St. Simons Elementary School, according to Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department.
The crash occurred between 6:30 and 7 p.m. The two people injured in the crash were flown by helicopter to a Memorial Hospital in Savannah in critical condition, Scott said. The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation and Scott had no further information at present.
Updates will be provided by The News when available.