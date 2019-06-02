Two killed, two critically injured in Ocean Boulevard crash

A Waycross woman and her female passenger died on impact Saturday evening on Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island, her speeding 2019 Camaro colliding with a 2011 Dodge Caravan and leaving both occupants of that vehicle critically injured, said Sean Fagan, trooper first class with the Georgia State Patrol.
Witnesses told state troopers the silver Camaro was traveling southbound on Ocean Boulevard “at a high rate of speed” when the collision occurred at 5:53 p.m. Saturday, Fagan said. The Camaro was partially in the northbound lane, prompting the driver of the Dodge Caravan to make efforts to avoid impact, he said. The Camaro struck the passenger side of the Caravan head-on on Ocean Boulevard, 173 feet south of 7th Street near St. Simons Elementary School, Fagan said.
The Camaro’s driver, Jade McCray, 28, and her passenger, 25-year-old Callie Dean of Blackshear, died on impact, Fagan said.
The 50-year-old driver of the Caravan and the 57-year-old man riding with her were flown by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Fagan said. Both remained Sunday in critical condition. Police are not releasing their names because next of kin has not been contacted, he said.
McCray and Dean had just left the beach when the crash occurred, Fagan said. Due to the excessive speed at which McCray was driving, Fagan suspects alcohol played a role in the deadly crash.
“We do suspect impairment,” he said.
The speed limit on Ocean Boulevard is 25 mph.
Long-time St. Simons Island resident Gregory Bledsoe was walking along Ocean Boulevard near Arnold Road seconds before the crash.
“The car in question passed me on Ocean Boulevard going 70 to 80 mph,” Bledsoe told The News. “The car missed me by about a foot when I was on the sidewalk, so I consider myself fortunate. (Later) I recognized the car in the wreckage. Horrible wreck — unlike anything I’ve ever seen on St. Simons, and we’ve owned a home here for over 10 years.”