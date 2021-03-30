Two women died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 just south of Gloucester Street in Brunswick, city Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
The crash occurred at 1:48 p.m. when a woman driving a vehicle southbound on U.S. 17 crossed over the median into the northbound lanes, striking two oncoming vehicles, Jones said.
The woman who crossed over died at the scene, as did a woman driving one of the vehicles with which she collided. The woman driving the third vehicle involved in the crash was treated on scene by paramedics, Jones said.
Names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Two of the women drove out-of-county vehicles and a third drove a vehicle with a Glynn County license plate, he said.
Brunswick police are investigating the crash.