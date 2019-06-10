The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is set to hold two town hall meetings this week to present the next fiscal year’s budget and rates, among other things.
Utility officials will present the highlights from the next year’s budget along with proposed changes to water and sewer rates. Rates are currently set to remain the same.
Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs said at the utility commission’s Thursday meeting that the town halls will also cover major projects and initiatives underway at the JWSC.
The first meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, on St. Simons Island. The second will take place at the same time on Wednesday in Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick.