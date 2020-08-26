Two high school students report new COVID-19 positive cases
Glynn County Schools reported Tuesday that Glynn Academy was notified late Monday afternoon of a positive COVID-19 test result for a student.
Guardians for all direct contacts were notified by the school.
As a result, 14 students have been quarantined.
Brunswick High School was also notified Monday of a positive test result for a student.
Seventeen students have been quarantined due to direct exposure.
All families have been notified.
Through an ongoing review of cases, one student contact has been identified for a non-school staff member who reported positive results over the weekend.
That student is at home in quarantine, the school system reported.
— The Brunswick News