Glynn County Deputy Matthew Stansberry wasn’t sure what to expect on a recent traffic stop when a truck pulled up quickly behind him.
“At that point I don’t know what’s going on,” he recalled this week.
He soon learned that the driver was in distress, so he jumped into action and saved the driver’s life.
His swift thinking in that moment is the reason Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump will recognize Stansberry and fellow deputy Rod Nohilly for two separate instances in which they recently used their training to save lives.
When Stansberry pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 341 June 6, it was a routine stop. He got out of his patrol car and approached the vehicle as he would in any instance.
But then he noticed lights coming quickly up behind him, making him cautious of what might happen next.
“So now I have someone behind me too, which isn’t normal,” Stansberry said.
The driver of the truck jumped out, hunched over, and went to the back of the vehicle where he was nearly doubled over with a hand on his knee and a hand on the bed of the truck, Stansberry said.
“So I started making my way back there slowly,” he said. “I asked him if he was choking and he made the universal sign.”
The man, who was apparently unable to breathe, put his hands around his own neck to signify that indeed he was choking.
“I said, ‘Man, this is going to hurt a little bit, but we have to do it,’” Stansberry said. “I knew if we didn’t remove what was blocking his throat he would pass out.”
He didn’t want to have to perform CPR on the side of U.S. 341, so Stansberry, who is an emergency medical instructor for law enforcement officers, performed the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged a piece of sausage from the man’s throat enough for him to begin breathing. Stansberry had already called an EMT squad and stayed with the man until it arrived.
Stansberry caught up with the man a few minutes later at the Parker’s convenience store in Sterling where the man thanked Stansberry and said he didn’t think he would make it much longer had he kept driving.
“He told me, ‘Man, I saw your blue lights and I knew if I could get to you before I passed out you could help me,” Stansberry said. “I believe God puts people in places at the right time. That’s God’s plan.”
Nohilly was also in the right place at the right time on June 12 when he took life-saving action to help an 11-year-old boy who had accidentally shot himself in the torso.
In Nohilly’s case, the right place and time happened to be at his home while on vacation with family in town. He and his nephew were in his driveway unloading a truck as they watched an evening storm rolling in from the west when the girlfriend of the boy’s father, who lives next door, came outside to ask for help.
Nohilly ran inside to where the boy was wounded.
“It was zero to a hundred pretty quickly,” Nohilly said, noting that his guard was down because he was not on duty.
“The father was there and he was holding his child,” Nohilly said. “It looked pretty serious. It was about as bad as it could get.”
He could hear the boy talking, which was a good sign.
Nohilly used an Individual First Aid Kit that he had in his truck, a tool he was trained on at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center during TacMed classes for active shooter situations, and sealed the entry and exit wounds from the bullet.
“It was a pretty frantic situation, especially since I know the kid,” Nohilly said. “It felt good to be able to do something for him instead of just standing there telling 911 dispatchers what I saw.”
Nohilly applied pressure to the wounds until the emergency medical squad arrived and took over the situation.
Travis Johnson, chief of EMS for Glynn County Fire and Rescue, said Nohilly’s actions were instrumental in the boy’s survival.
“Deputy Nohilly provided medical care for approximately two minutes before our paramedics and EMTs arrived. It is worth mentioning that Deputy Nohilly remained calm throughout the ordeal, attempting to calm both the patient and his parent, as evidenced by the 911 audio,” Johnson wrote in an email to Jump. “In my opinion, our community is fortunate to have individuals like Deputy Nohilly living and serving here!”
Undersheriff Mario Morales said both men deserve recognition for their calm under pressure and their quick decision-making.
“For every second you can extend someone’s life, that is another second you enhance their chance for survival,” Morales said.
Jump is planning official commendations for their actions and has already taken to social media to recognize the deputies.
“Thank you for your service every day, but most especially this day.” Jump wrote.
"Regardless of if it's someone choking or suffering from a gunshot wound, you just revert to what you know how to do," Stansberry said. "There's no one in this office doing this stuff for recognition."