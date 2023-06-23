Lifesavers
Glynn County Sheriff's deputies Matthew Stansberry, left, and Rod Nohilly, right, are being recognized by Sheriff Neal Jump for their life-saving actions in two separate recent incidents.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

Glynn County Deputy Matthew Stansberry wasn’t sure what to expect on a recent traffic stop when a truck pulled up quickly behind him.

“At that point I don’t know what’s going on,” he recalled this week.

