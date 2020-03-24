Two Bryan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Coastal Health District of the state Department of Public Health.
“One individual is hospitalized and the other is currently isolated at home. These are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bryan County,” according to the health district.
The two new cases bring the total in the eight-county coastal Georgia district to 14 — four in Glynn County, four in Chatham, two in Effingham and one each in Camden and Liberty.
No cases have been reported yet in Long and McIntosh counties.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, the health department reported 800 COVID-19 cases statewide, most in the Atlanta area, and 26 deaths in Georgia.