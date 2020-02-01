Two troopers with the Brunswick Post of the Georgia State Patrol were fired Wednesday, accused along with the rest of the 106th Trooper School graduating class of cheating on their cadet exams, according to Col. Mark McDonough, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Brunswick troopers Logan Beck and Bryan Whelehan both were dismissed Wednesday, among 30 state troopers fired statewide for cheating on at least one portion of testing in the cadet program, McDonough said. Three other members of the graduating class of troopers were no longer with the GSP at the time of the disciplinary action.
An investigation by the state Department of Public Safety determined that all 33 cadets cheated during online testing for the Speed Detection Operator Course, McDonough said. Investigators with the department’s Office of Professional Standards determined also that numerous cadets took part in several other cheating schemes during their training.
Investigators found, “That everyone in the 106th Trooper School cheated on the Speed Detection Operator Exam,” according to a statement from the Department of Public Safety. “That allegation was sustained as the remaining members and each former cadet disclosed they had cheated and described the method or methods utilized to cheat.”
Among other things, cadets assisted other cadets with online exams, investigators learned. In one instance, three cadets helped another cadet pass an exam. Additionally, a training instructor provided a printed written makeup exam to a cadet who had previously failed the exam. He was then permitted to take the printed written exam into his room and retake the test.
The cadets also passed around written and typed notes on the tests, posted test questions and answers on GroupMe online and employed an internet search engine to clandestinely find and disseminate questions and answers. The class of the 106th Trooper School graduated Aug. 16, 2019.
The investigation began Oct. 15, shortly after a person close to the incident alleged that every cadet cheated on the Speed Detection Operator course. Troopers from the 106th Trooper School were interviewed between Oct. 25 and Nov. 13. The investigation wrapped up in January.
Sgt. Chad Gray, commander of the State Patrol’s Brunswick Post, said Friday he could not comment.