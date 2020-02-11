Twin Pines Minerals has withdrawn its application to mine heavy minerals on 2,400 acres of land near the southern border of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
The company filed notice with the Army Corps of Engineers on Friday, saying it will reduce the size of the permit area before resubmitting the application.
Steve Ingle, president of Twin Pines Minerals, said the company decided to revamp the application to make the project more environmentally friendly.
“In an effort to be even more conservative in our approach than we were in our initial application, we have agreed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce the size of the permit area and resubmit new documentation for further review and evaluation as soon as possible,” he said. “We are in the process of developing the information to be included in the revised application and still intend to seek approval to move forward with the mining project in an environmentally responsible way and (provide) good-paying jobs for the people of Charlton County.”
A majority of elected officials in Charlton County expressed support for the project and the estimated 400 jobs it could bring to the community.
The proposal to mine titanium and other heavy metals near the world-famous swamp has attracted widespread opposition by environmental groups who say there are too many uncertainties about mining to risk to potential impacts to the swamp’s unique hydrology. Dupont abandoned a similar mining proposal near the swamp two decades ago after opponents raised environmental concerns.
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, is among those expressing concerns over the potential damage mining near the swamp could cause.
“I’m glad they have taken a step back from this,” he said. “It needs to be carefully evaluated because the Okefenokee is a precious resource.”
Christian Hunt, Southeast program representative for Defenders of Wildlife, questioned the motivation for the application withdrawal.
“Twin Pines withdrew its application for one reason: The company was told their project would need an environmental impact statement and therefore a thorough scientific review,” he said. “The truth is that we will never know the true costs of mining until after the damage is done. This project cannot move forward.”