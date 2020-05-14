A public hearing Wednesday about a proposal to mine heavy minerals near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge didn’t give the public much time for questions.
After two hours, the online presentation by Twin Pines Minerals hearing, conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was cut off after complaints about the redundant presentations made by company representatives explaining the scope of the proposed project.
One person in the chat room listening to the presentation said it appeared Twin Pines officials were “running out the clock.” Another listener complained, “We have been stonewalled again.”
The teleconference, the first ever conducted by the corps office in Savannah, began with an overview of the responsibilities and authority of the Army Corps of Engineers.
After a presentation about the scope of the proposal, Twin Pines officials explained their plans for what Chris Stanford, a staff geologist for Twin Pines, said would show mining could be conducted in an environmentally safe manner.
He said the new permit to mine on a 1,041-acre site submitted earlier this year, if approved, would show the company’s method of using a drag line and conveyor system instead of the floating dredge system used elsewhere will have minimal environmental impact.
Impatient listeners online asked why Stanford was explaining the company’s plans to mine instead of the “substance of the application.”
Stanford also explained the importance of the heavy minerals, titanium dioxide and zirconium in particular, to the nation, which imports most of the metals from China and Australia.
Stanford went on to explain the mining process over a six-year time span.
Chris Terrell, an environmental scientist for Twin Pines, said the proposed mining site has already been impacted by commercial timber operations. The site also is recovering from the 2017 wildfires.
Few threatened or endangered species were found at the site, largely because of the impacts from timber operations.
When company officials explained mitigation plans following mining of an area and the return of soil, one listener expressed concerns about impacts to the nearby Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
Robert Holt, a hydrologist, held a lengthy presentation using graphics and technical jargon and explaining the probabilities of hitting clay.