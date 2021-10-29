An official with Twin Pines Minerals is rebutting a full-page ad opposing the company’s plans to mine for heavy minerals near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
The ad in an Atlanta newspaper condemning the project included former Secretary of Interior Bruce Babbitt, who was also oposed to DuPont’s plans to mine near the refuge in the 1990s.
The ad by The Okefenokee Protection Alliance encouraged local and national stakeholders to “provide the direction and leadership to permanently end the threat of mining near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.”
In a statement from Twin Pines Minerals in response to questions by The News, a company spokesman said opponents have failed to prove mining near the world- famous swamp will have a negative impact.
“As usual, the opponents of our mining proposal offer no studies or scientific evidence to substantiate their claims,” a company official said.
The ad opposing the proposed mine included former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller, former directors of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service under presidents Nixon, Ford and Carter, former commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Lonice Barrett and former governors Sonny Perdue and Roy Barnes.
Opponents are concerned that mining near the swamp could impact water levels and damage the largest national wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River.
“With as many as 700,000 annual visitors, the refuge supports over 750 local jobs and generates $64 million for local communities per year,” the ad said. “Risking the continued growth of Georgia’s recreational tourism economy to mine titanium dioxide — a product commonly used to whiten household paint — defies common sense.”
Twin Pines officials dispute the claims.
“We have spent millions on hydrologic and geologic studies that have been validated by independent experts and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” company officials said. “They show very clearly that we can conduct highly advanced dragline mining, almost three miles distant from the refuge and even further from the actual waters of the swamp, without impacting the Okefenokee.”
Ultimately, it will be up to the state to determine to approve or reject Twin Pines’ proposal to conduct a 740-acre mining demonstration to show it will now negatively impact the swamp.
“Regardless of the opponents’ allegations, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division will make their decision based on science and facts, not conjecture,” the statement said.