Turtles stunned by cold Christmas return to the sea

Four of six green sea turtles that were cold stunned by the record-breaking Christmas cold on barrier island beaches were released into St. Andrews Sound Friday morning after the Georgia Sea Turtle Center rehabilitated them.
The turtles were discovered on St. Simons, Jekyll, Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands, officials said.
Terry Norton, the director and veterinarian of the center on Jekyll island, said the remaining two turtles that had been found on Little Cumberland and Cumberland had not recovered sufficiently for release. The four that were released had temperatures restored to about 60 degrees and X-rays and blood analysis showed they had no additional health issues.
“It’s always a good feeling when you release animals,’’ Norton said after the turtles, released two at a time, swam into deeper water.
The beach where the marsh begins on the southernmost tip of Jekyll Island was not the usual spot for such releases which typically occur into the open ocean off the beach.
In this case, wildlife biologist Mark Dodd, who directs the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Sea Turtle Conservation Program, thought it best that the green turtles be close to shallower water, Norton said.
“In tidal creeks, they’re more likely to bask’’ and remain warm, Norton said.
Ocean temperatures dropped rapidly beginning Christmas Eve as overnight temperatures in the area fell into the low to mid 20s for four straight nights. The body temperatures of the cold blooded sea turtles declined with that of the water and the six turtles were found exposed on beaches.
“If they’re on the beach and it’s in the 30s, they’re going to get a lot colder,’’ Norton said.
Once they were in the Sea Turtle Center, the staff raised their body temperatures slowly so as to not shock them. Norton said the goal is to raise the temperatures no more than five degrees per day while being careful not to get them too warm before their releases.
When returned to the water Friday morning between 10:30 and 11, the turtles’ body temperatures were around 60 degrees while the water in St. Andrews Sound was 58 degrees, Norton said.
The turtles that were released ranged from just over four pounds to nearly seven pounds. One of the two still under care weighs just over three pounds and the other four and a half pounds.
The four women who waded into St. Andrews Sound – hospital tech Mikayla Siesto and rehab techs Alisa Slawinski, Katie Dixon and Nancy Keenan – found the cold a little stunning themselves. As Norton told them how far out they would have to wade while walking down the beach, they rethought their clothing choices of shorts.
They have waterproof waders at the center.
“We didn’t think about that until we got out here,’’ Siesto said.
But they did think to bring blankets, which they wrapped up in for the trip back to the center.