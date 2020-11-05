Turnout in the 2020 general election heavily overshadowed past elections, exceeding 42,000 votes while most past elections have hovered around 34,000.
A 21.8 percent increase in turnout over the 2016 presidential election accompanied a 37.8 percent increase in the number of registered voters.
Between absentees, early voting and election day, voters cast 42,144 ballots, according to the Glynn County Board of Elections. A total of 61,952 residents are registered to vote.
Some absentee ballots had not been counted Wednesday, but those remaining are unlikely to change the results of any races.
The results of many statewide races had not been finalized by late Wednesday afternoon due to a delay in counting ballots in Fulton County.
“We have about 200,000 (absentee) ballots left to be counted,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a Wednesday morning press conference. “With the absentee ballot process, the county worked on scanning as many of those as they could, and then there’s also 40,000 to 50,000 early votes that need to be counted.”
By percentage, the 2020 turnout in Glynn County actually fell below past years. As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, close to 68 percent of registered voters had cast a ballot. In 2016, 34,583 votes were cast and 44,972 people were registered for a turnout of 76.9 percent.
The 2012 presidential election saw slightly fewer votes, 33,286, about 2,000 more registrations, 46,963. Turnout in that election came out to 70.9 percent.
Turnout was somewhat in the middle of the two in the 2008 presidential election. Glynn County’s electorate cast 33,520 ballots, 73.7 percent of the 45,473 registered voters.