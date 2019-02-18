Editor’s note: This is the first article in a series profiling the members of the Islands Planning and Mainland Planning commissions.
George Ragsdale is no stranger to Islands Planning Commission meetings, but he’ll be attending his first meeting as a member of the commission on Tuesday.
“I spent 25 years as an engineer, so I know how to read drawings. I spend 25 years in construction, so I know how things get built. I practiced law for 23 years, so I know how to read ordinances. I chaired two planning commissions, one in Pennsylvania and one in what is now Milton,” Ragsdale said.
He’s got a solid stance on the role and purpose of the IPC, and a familiarity with it that comes with attending years of meetings.
“I think that the planning commission is intended to, as far as the process is concerned, represent the community and connect with what the community wants and needs and to translate that into the review of applications that come before them. ... The planning commission is there for the purpose of planning and not reacting. I don’t mean that in a negative way. Reactive, and what I mean by that, is reviewing the task in front of us, as opposed to proactive, taking the initiative and looking at what we can do in the planning process,” Ragsdale said.
Ragsdale said there are a few issues he sees as important going into his first year on the commission. In particular, the upcoming rewrite of the county’s ordinances.
“I think the thing that’s most important is the evaluation of the ordinances and rewriting of those. My hope is we are going to look at both substantive and procedural ordinances and improve them, for lack of a better term,” Ragsdale said.
As part of its strategic plan, the Glynn County Commission set aside $200,000 in this year’s budget to pay a consultant to look over its ordinances and to offer recommendations on how to improve them and tailor them to the Golden Isles’ specific needs. An update from the consultant is on the agenda for the county commission’s Tuesday work session.
“There are places the language is a little sloppy and I think that if we clean it up, it will make it easier for the developer or the applicant to understand but also for the staff and commissioners ... I’ve worked with the consultants before, and I think they’ll do a good job. I hope they’ll look to the planning commissions and rely heavily on them in the process,” Ragsdale said.
Public input is important in any governmental process, and he hopes the public will be given changes to give their input in the ordinance rewrite.
“I’m hopeful that they will allow for more opportunities for the public to be aware and contribute to the process, much more than the comprehensive planning process,” Ragsdale said.
One of the major things he’d like to see changed in the process by which preliminary subdivision plats are approved.
In 2018, the Glynn County Commission removed both planning commissions’ authority to approve or deny on preliminary plats and instituted a process for applicants to appeal site plan application denials to the county commission.
The decision may have saved the county commission some legal headaches, but it reduced public participation in governance, he said.
Instituting an appeals process for site plans was fine, he said, but completely removing the planning commissions from the process of preliminary plat approval ultimately hurts the public more than anyone, he said.
“I don’t have any issue with the planning commissions not having final approval rights on anything, so when I think of the two new processes that were introduced last fall, to me, having the (county commission) as the right of appeal is fine with me,” Ragsdale said.
To him, Ragsdale said the IPC and Mainland Planning Commission serve as windows for the public into the planning process. When the county commission took the authority to evaluate preliminary subdivision plats from the planning commissions, it reduced governmental transparency, he said.
By taking away the authority, Ragsdale said the county commission took away chances for the public to be made aware of preliminary plats and to comment on them in a public forum.
“In the absence of the planning commissions from the planning process, those two opportunities go away,” Ragsdale said. “From a procedural standpoint, that’s what I’d like to see changed most.”
Tuesday’s IPC meeting will be Ragsdale’s first as a member of the commission.
At the meeting, planning commissioners will consider a village preservation applications and conditional use permit, as well as a site plan it deferred at its last meeting.
Commissioners voted to defer a site plan for two three-story duplex buildings at the corner of Seventh Street, Ocean Boulevard and Oglethorpe Avenue at its Jan. 15 meeting.
Agents for the applicant were asked if they would be willing to move the buildings as shown in the site plan to save some live oak trees. According to a planning and zoning staff report, the applicant moved one of the buildings, removing the need to cut down a 36-inch live oak on the property, among others.
The revised tree plan also includes a new planting on Seventh Street, according to the report.
The commission is also expected to make a recommendation to the Glynn County Commission on a conditional use permit to shore up a rock revetment and rebuild a wooden walkway.
The proposed walkway is far enough from the beach to comply with county ordinances, according to a staff report. County approval will simply enable the applicant to seek further approval from the state Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the report states
In the village preservation application, the owner of a residence on May Joe Street requests permission to remove and replace a laundry room and add a new bathroom to the back of the house.
The laundry room was destroyed in a storm, according to the attached staff report, and the replacement will occupy the same footprint.
The IPC’s Tuesday meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Sea Palms Resort’s grand ballroom, 515 N Windward Drive on St. Simons Island. It was originally planned for the Casino Building but later moved to Sea Palms to allow for more seating.