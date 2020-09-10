President Donald Trump has put a ban on oil drilling off the coast of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Trump signed an executive order that extends for 10 years, until 2032, a moratorium on any expansion of oil and gas exploration off the Atlantic coast of the three southeastern states, as well as eastern Gulf of Mexico.
The surprise announcement of the decision came during a presidential campaign appearance in Jupiter, Fla.
The ban is a win for opponents of off-shore drilling, including One Hundred Miles, which has spoken out against drilling in waters off Georgia since its inception in 2014.
“We are pleased that President Trump has heard and felt the pressure of the people to exclude the Southeast from any drilling plans,” said Alice Keyes, vice president of coastal conservation for One Hundred Miles.
The presidential memorandum, posted on the White House website Tuesday, calls for the withdrawal of certain areas of the outer continental shelf from leasing disposition.
The withdrawal does not apply to leasing for environmental conservation purposes, including the purposes of shore protection, beach nourishment and restoration, wetlands restoration, and habitat protection, according to the order.
Georgia’s leadership has been mostly unified in opposition to drilling. Numerous resolutions have been passed opposing it, including one in 2019 by the House.
Drilling would drastically affect the quality of beaches and marine life, Keyes said.
The fight needs to continue for other states, she said.
“We’re very pleased, but we’re going to stay firm in our opposition to drilling on the East Coast,” Keyes said. “We’re very encouraged that the people’s voices have been heard.”