Facebook users continued to express displeasure Thursday over the reaction of a school administrator to a “Super Trump” costume worn by a preteen student on “Super Hero Day” earlier this week.
But schools superintendent Scott Spence, noting schools are a microcosm of the community, is anything but surprised by the costume incident.
The administrator asked the male student at Oglethorpe Point Elementary on Tuesday not to wear his costume, which included a “Trump 2020” hat, a Trump flag as a cape and a red t-shirt with a blue “T” on it. The student was asked to remove the cape and hat, which he did.
Asking the student to remove his costume was not consistent with the school’s dress code policy, according to the statement from the school system.
Facebook posts about the incident received comments from users upset over the action taken by the administrator, whose identity was not disclosed.
Others argued political beliefs should not come into schools this way.
One Facebook user posted a photo of the student’s costume and wrote: “I’m sorry, but if that’s who he thinks is super hero well he sure as heck should’ve been able to wear it. Some people actually respect their president. For the staff to make him take it off is ridiculous. I’ll say he picked a real superhero instead of a fictional one. What’s wrong with that? Come on people messing with a kid because of his political view is just sad.”
Superintendent Spence said Thursday the district is in the business of educating children, not telling them which political party they should support.
“I have been a school administrator for 20 years, and it seems that every four years when a presidential election is held, something out of the ordinary occurs in one of more of our schools,” he said. “When something like this occurs, teachers and administrators are an easy target for the folks on social media. We must realize that our schools are a microcosm of our community and the issues that we have in our community are going to filter into our schools.”
He said it is a situation that calls for common sense and adherence to school policies, which elected board members have established.
“In this instance, no matter what decision the school administrator made, one segment of our community was going to be unhappy,” Spence said.
To his knowledge, there was no specific dress code guidance for Tuesday’s superhero day.
“Our teachers and administrators have worked extremely hard in a very stressful time to be able to provide face-to-face instruction for our students,” Spence said. “Situations like this only add to the stress and make their jobs more difficult.
“I am proud of everyone involved in our school system, and we are going to keep working hard to provide the best possible education for all of the students in Glynn County, regardless of the obstacles we face.”