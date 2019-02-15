Trump admin's proposed public waters rule goes live

The Trump administration’s proposed new federal public waters regulatory structure received a PowerPoint rollout late Thursday afternoon as it became official as published the same day in the Federal Register. This kicks off several weeks of public comment, terminating April 15.
The effort to repeal the Obama administration’s 2015 Waters of the United States rule started quickly after the changeover in presidencies. The Obama rule was meant to take a step forward in natural resources protection — the proposed Trump rule, according to staff with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Army, is to err on the side of commerce.
“We here at the Department of the Army — which includes the Corps of Engineers — are working closely with EPA on these rulemakings to help improve the clarity and defining the Waters of the United States,” said Ryan Fisher, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, during the webinar. “In support of the EPA in this effort, our objectives here at Army are to bring a common-sense approach to the definition. We want to make implementation clear and predictable.”
The administration’s messaging on the rule hews close to words and phrases like “clarity” and “straight-forward,” but the proposed rule is far from simple. Environmental regulations tend to be complex and hard to understand without the necessary education and training, and the Trump administration’s proposed WOTUS rule, as published in the Federal Register, encompasses more than 78,000 words, running three columns wide for more than 65 pages, with extensive in-text citations and footnotes.
To compare, the 2015 WOTUS rule is about eight pages longer, running slightly more than 72 pages.
Ariel Wittenberg, a water reporter for E&E News, pointed out in a tweet during the presentation that the proposed rule would dictate that wetlands separated by dikes or roads would not be jurisdictional — covered by the federal regulations — and that is a significant change of policy going back more than 30 years.
Mindy Eisenberg, associate director of EPA’s Oceans, Wetlands and Communities Division, explained, “Where wetlands are physically separated by uplands, dikes or other features, like a road — and there’s no direct hydrologic surface connection between the wetlands and another Water of the U.S., such as through a culvert or a tide gate, that wetland would not be jurisdictional. The agency is soliciting comments on the various aspects of this proposed category and definition, including what tools could be used to determine whether a direct hydrologic surface connection exists.
“There are several differences between the proposed rule and the 2015 rule and the pre-2015 practice, including the proposed elimination of the case-specific significant nexus evaluation for determining the status of a wetland and eliminating the ‘neighboring’ concept.”
Thanks to lawsuits coast-to-coast — including one in the U.S. District Court in Brunswick — there are quite literally two Americas when it comes to WOTUS regulations. Areas covered by the 2015 rule include California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia.
Subject to the pre-2015 regulations are Georgia, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Bill Sapp, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center who works out of Atlanta, said the proposed rule is what environmental advocates expected.
“One thing, though, that was interesting is that they stressed clarity, how they’re bringing clarity to this program,” Sapp said. “And, look carefully at the proposed rule. They bring little clarity. Actually, what they bring to the program is confusion.”
He pointed to tributary regulations, which he said under the 2015 rule and 2008 guidance, it would be regulated from beginning to end.
“Now, to figure out what waters are regulated, you have to determine the difference between those waters that only get water after a storm, and then you have to distinguish between those streams and streams that have water in them, let’s say, only in the winter,” Sapp said. “Those would be intermittent ones. And then you have to distinguish between those intermittent streams and those that flow all the time, the perennial.
“They make it sound like a farmer can go out on the back 40 and point out a stream and say, ‘That’s ephemeral.’ Or, ‘That’s intermittent.’ That’s what they say in the beginning of the document, and then when you get down to where they actually describe how you would make those distinctions, they start talking about flow meters and all these hydrologic tests — all things that would require a farmer or a property owner to hire a consultant.”He also claimed the proposed rule would rip the heart out of the Clean Water Act, which has been in effect for almost 47 years.
The proposed rule can be found online at govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2019-02-14/pdf/2019-00791.pdf.
To comment on the proposed rule, you can submit them online through the public docket, using Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OW-2018-0149 at the federal rulemaking portal at regulations.gov.