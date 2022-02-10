Truck catches fire at Jekyll Island residence
A pickup truck caught fire Sunday afternoon in the driveway of a residence at the intersection of Saint Andrews Drive and Macy Lane on Jekyll Island.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, firefighters and EMTs were on the scene and had the situation under control within minutes, before troopers arrived.
GSP Trooper Skyler Nettles told The News that the driver noticed smoke coming out of the truck’s air vents and from under the dashboard.
It was fully engulfed in flames by the time the driver returned with water to extinguish the source, Nettles said, at which point he called 911.
Something stuck in the engine or ventilation system is likely what caused the fire, Nettles said.
