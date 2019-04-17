Troy University to host Worldwide Open House
Troy University’s Brunswick location will host an open house on April 24 as part of a worldwide event to help prospective students with admissions and academic strategy for career development.
The event will take place at the local Troy site, located at 664 Scranton Road, Suite 207, in Brunswick. The open house will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Application fees will be waived for those who apply during Troy’s Worldwide Open House event at a location or online on April 24.
Advisers will be on hand during the open house to help prospective students choose a major and to answer questions about financial aid and credit transfers.
A virtual open house session can also be viewed online from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Those wishing to participate, either in person or online, can register at troy.edu/openhouse or call 912-262-2500. They can also just drop in on the day of the event.
