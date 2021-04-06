Troy University to host three-day open house this week
Troy University will host an open house Wednesday through Friday as part of a worldwide event to assist prospective students with admissions.
Advisers will be available during the event via phone, virtual meetings, email or in person at the Brunswick site to help prospective students decide on majors and answer questions about the application process, financial aid or credit transfers.
Application fees will be waived for those who apply for admission to Troy University during the Worldwide Open House event.
All prospective students will be able to view the open house sessions online at their convenience, starting at midnight Wednesday and ending at noon Friday. Troy staff at the Brunswick site will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Interested students may call for an appointment or stop by any time during these hours.
Those wishing to participate may register online at troy.edu/openhouse. Registration can also be completed by calling the Brunswick site at 912-262-2500 or emailing at brunswick@troy.edu.
The Brunswick site is located in Scranton Landing, 664 Scranton Road Suite 207.
