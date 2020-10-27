Troy University’s Brunswick site will host a virtual open house Oct. 28-30 as part of a worldwide event to assist prospective students with admissions and career plans.
Expert advisers will be available via phone and virtual meetings during the event to help prospective students decide on majors and to answer questions about the application process, financial aid or credit transfers.
Application fees will be waived for those who apply for admission to Troy during a the three-day event.
The open house at the local site, located at 664 Scranton Road, Suite 207, will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 28-29 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30. The event will include assistance with the application, transcript order and financial aid as well as site tours and Troy swag gifts.
Local site staff recommend making an appointment for in-person visits, to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols.
Masks will be required.
Those seeking assistance can call the site at 912-262-2500 to make a telephone appointment. They can also call during business hours on the three days of the event.
Troy University offers undergraduate and graduate programs, with classes onsite and online in the associates, bachelors, masters, education specialist, and doctorate degree programs.
Those wishing to participate can register online at http://troy.edu/openhouse.