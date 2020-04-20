Troy University’s Brunswick campus will host a virtual open house on April 23 as part of a worldwide event for prospective students.
Participants will be able to receive information about the university and apply online.
Application fees will be waived for those who apply for admission to Troy University during the online event.
“We want to reach out to the community during this difficult and unusual time to provide a unique virtual experience,” said Lynn Chapman, director for the Brunswick location and area coordinator for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. “This Troy Virtual Worldwide Open House provides interested individuals the opportunity to take the first step toward an undergraduate or graduate degree without the initial cost of the application fee.”
The event is an opportunity to apply and begin the admissions process. Troy staff at the Brunswick location will be able to help prospective students.
“We are working remotely but remain very engaged with our prospects, applicants and people who have been admitted, as well as our current students,” Chapman said.
Troy University offers numerous degree programs at the levels of associates, bachelors, masters, education specialist and doctorate.
Troy students will be able to take courses on site again beginning August 2020. Online courses are offered each term.
The next term will begin May 26.
In Brunswick and online, TROY offers five nine-week terms per calendar year to accommodate adults with family and career obligations.
Those wishing to participate in the virtual open house can register for the event at troy.edu/openhouse. Directions regarding how to participate that day will be emailed to those who register. Brunswick staff will watch for registrations and for submitted applications and will contact interested individuals.
Anyone with questions can contact the Brunswick staff by phone at 912-262-2500 or 912-262-2501 and by email at brunswick@troy.edu .