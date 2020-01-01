Stephanie Pachmayer, a student at Troy University’s Brunswick campus, received a $1,000 scholarship this year from the Ashantilly Center, Inc., in Darien.
Pachmayer is currently completing a bachelor’s degree in the School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management at Troy.
The Ashantilly Center, known as “Old Tabby,” was the mainland home of Thomas Spalding, an early Georgia planter, legislator and McIntosh County landowner.
The original home, built in1820, burned in 1937, and the current house was an ongoing project of the Haynes family.
The Ashantilly Center is a nonprofit educational and cultural historic site today, organized and founded by William G. Haynes, Jr.
Mr. Haynes was an artist, small letterpress printer for The Ashantilly Press and an environmentalist.
Pachmayer is set to complete her degree in the spring of 2021. She also currently works with the Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center in Darien as an executive assistant to the Chamber president. She said she’s watched our area grow and flourish with tourism products.
“I truly enjoy working with the local authorities, groups and organizations to expand our knowledge of the current tourism product and build more,” she said. “I particularly enjoy the study of sustainable tourism in the area.”
Pachmayer said she’s been a part of several organizations and local groups geared toward sustainable tourism for many years and recently decided to change her early childhood education studies in a more personally productive direction.
“Hospitality and Tourism are a large part of the economy locally, and I want to stay current and relevant in the field,” she said.
The $1,000 she received helped pay her tuition and expenses. To win the essay, she wrote about her chosen field and what she plans to accomplish for the local area using her degree.
“The scholarship helped with the tuition for my fall 2019 term,” Pachmayer said. “I have a 15-year-old daughter that I have raised as a single parent along with the help of my widowed mother. Having my daughter watch my return to school and accomplishments since returning has made every stress-filled sleepless night worth it.”
