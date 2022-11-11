Tropical Storm Nicole causes major flooding issues in the Isles

Tropical Storm Nicole’s northward approach brought a 3.7-foot storm surge to the Golden Isles during Thursday morning’s high tide, the highest surge measured since Hurricane Irma’s passing caused massive flooding in September 2017, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla.
Flooded streets, power outages and downed trees and tree limbs were reported on the island and in mainland Glynn County as Nicole pushed northward up the center of Florida.
The county closed the F.J. Torras Causeway linking St. Simons Island to the mainland Thursday morning due to rising storm surge swamping the roadway. The causeway reopened around 1:30 p.m., once crews cleared debris from the roadway.
The National Weather Service measured the 3.7-foot storm surge at St. Simons Island nearly an hour after the 9:10 a.m. high tide, said Ben Nelson, senior meteorologist with the weather service.
The storm surge all but destroyed the wooden beach walkover at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simon’s Island, but it was unclear Thursday afternoon how much beach erosion had occurred there.
Gusts of 53 mph were measured around dawn on St. Simons Island, with gusts of 38 mph measured on the mainland, he said. Sustained winds of 35 mph were measured on the island, slightly below tropical storm strength, he said.
Waves of 7 to 9 feet were reported along the coast, prompting continued concerns for beach erosion, Nelson said.
With rain bands from Nicole expected to roll in throughout the day, the weather service extended Thursday’s tornado watch in Glynn County until 7 p.m., Nelson said.
Nelson said the storm surge in the Golden Isles would be about 1 to 2 feet during high tide Thursday night.
“Storm surge at the St. Simons Pier peaked at about 3.7 feet, which is about a quarter foot below the 3.9 feet measured during Irma,” Nelson said. “You’re obviously seeing quite a bit of inundations and closed roadways up there. But this high tide after sunset (Thursday) probably won’t be as high as we had this morning.”
That would be fine with Peer Wismuller, a recent retiree from Atlanta now living with wife Kathy on the end of S. Harrington Road. The road was under water at 11 a.m. from his home all the way to the boat ramp on Village Creek at the end of the road, about 1/4 mile away. Water was creeping into Wismuller’s garage, which is detached from their home on an elevated foundation.
“I live right here, I’m a little worried,” Wismuller said, laughing nervously. “I’ve never seen it this high. It’s starting to creep into my garage.”
Seventeen years on the island could not betray the New England accents of the couple who live a few homes up the road from Wismuller.
“What are you going to do?” said the wife with a shrug, asking to remain anonymous.
“It is what it is,” the husband added. “It’s weather.”
County officials reminded residents that power outages, fallen trees and flooded roads were likely as the storm swept up Florida and into Georgia. It was expected to travel well west of the Golden Isles during the evening. They cautioned residents not to drive into obviously flooded roads, to “turn around, don’t drown.”
Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen told The News earlier Thursday that the F.J. Torras Causeway had been reduced to one lane due to flooding and some roads had been closed entirely — Sea Island Causeway, Macon Avenue from H Street to Talmadge Avenue, Talmadge Avenue from Wilson Avenue to U.S. 17, Newcastle Street from Howe Street to Monck Street, Mansfield Street from Reynolds Street to Bay Street and Lanier Boulevard near Glynn Middle School.
County officials also announced the closings Thursday of the St. Simons Island Pier, Overlook Park on U.S. 17 in Brunswick and the fishing bridge at Liberty Ship Park under the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
Glynn County Schools officials made the decision Wednesday to cancel all classes Thursday.
Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane before making a predawn landing Thursday in central Florida with sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm dropped to tropical storm force status soon afterward.
The forecast called for it to maintain tropical storm strength as it crossed into western Georgia late Thursday or early Friday morning, placing the Golden Isles in the path of concentrated winds out of the southwest.
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla., noted Wednesday that Nicole was an unusually large storm with a wind field up to 460 miles.