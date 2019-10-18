A fast-moving tropical storm could cause some minor issues Saturday in the Golden Isles.
A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico officially became Tropical Storm Nestor on Friday afternoon. Nestor is expected to make landfall sometime Saturday morning along the Florida Panhandle. The National Hurricane Center’s projected path of the storm has it moving through Southern Georgia on Saturday and reaching North Carolina by 7 a.m. Sunday.
Al Sandrick, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, said Glynn County would experience issues from Nestor starting from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Sandrick pegged the worst of the weather between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, with conditions rapidly improving after 6 p.m.
The only warning for Glynn County currently is a gale warning, which means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. The weather service recommends mariners that lack experience with such conditions seek a safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. The warning will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday
Along the Gulf Coast, a tropical storm warning was in effect from the Mississippi-Alabama line to Yankeetown, Fla., and from Grand Isle, La., to the mouth of the Pearl River according to the Associated Press.
Sandrick said the system is not well-formed and that’s why there are no tropical warnings for our area.
“Whatever tropical characteristics it has will be gone right after landfall,” Sandrick said. “That’s why we’re treating it like a wintertime gale center. That’s really what it is like for us — a wintertime low that comes out of the Gulf of Mexico and moves across us.”
As for what we can expect here on the Atlantic Coast, Sandrick compared it to a “very strong nor’easter.”
“We’ve got a gale warnings up for the coastal waters, and that will impact the immediate coast — the beaches, St. Simons Sound,” Sandrick said. “There will be some minor coastal flooding tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We might see the right lane of the (F.J.) Torras Causeway flood like it normally does with the high tide and maybe some substantial wave action over the Johnson Rocks and the (St. Simons) Pier. Those will be the predominant impacts.”
Sandrick added that parts of Brunswick such as Lanier Boulevard and the parking lot at Marshside Grill just off Glynn Avenue could see some flooding.
A tropical storm that pops up quickly and moves into the area may have some who remember Tropical Storm Tammy from 2005 feeling anxious. Tammy drenched the area, dropping enough rain in just a few hours to fill drainage ditches and flood some homes and businesses in the area.
Sandrick said the rain shouldn’t be a problem with Nestor.
“Rain is not going to be significant,” Sandrick said. “You’re looking at 2 to 4 inches, but it isn’t a Tammy situation. The storm is moving very fast. We don’t anticipate rainfall flooding to be a problem at all. It’s just going to be the winds on St. Simons Sound, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island, a little bit of coastal flooding for a very brief period of time, and there is the threat of severe weather with it. You may see severe thunderstorms, even isolated tornadoes.”
In anticipation of a nasty weather day from Nestor, some events originally slated for Saturday have been rescheduled.
Glynn County Public Safety National Night Out and Truck for Treat has been moved to 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the county’s Public Safety Complex, 157 Public Safety Blvd., Brunswick.
The 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Golden Isles has been moved from Saturday to Nov. 19 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the ceremony starting at 10 a.m. and the walk at 10:30 a.m.