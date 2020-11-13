Tropical Storm Eta passed the Golden Isles on Thursday with little fanfare and even less physical impact.
“The center of the storm is offshore of Brunswick this hour, (4 p.m. Thursday), but the storm really became quite disorganized as it passed us,” said Angie Enyedi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
Eta did quite a bit of meandering in the Gulf of Mexico before it was picked up by a dry-air trough and lifted northeast across North Florida and South Georgia, she continued. No significant storm damage was reported anywhere in the area as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“The highest wind gust at the Brunswick airport was 39 mph. Tropical-storm-force begins at 40,” Enyedi said. “These were gusts. It wasn’t like this was a consistent wind speed.”
A strong rip current advisory was set to remain in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday and the weather was expected to improve overnight with some cloudiness remaining in the morning.
Glynn County has been fortunate this year. Tropical Storm Eta was the closest call the Golden Isles has experienced this hurricane season. Several hurricanes and tropical storms landed in states on the Gulf of Mexico, particularly Louisiana and Alabama.
“It’s kind of an interesting season, a record- setting season in terms of the storms we’ve had,” Enyedi said.
She encouraged anyone interested in the current hurricane season to visit hurricanes.gov.