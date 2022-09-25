While Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to become a hurricane by the time it reaches the U.S., the Golden Isles will likely see only tropical storm force winds and rain as soon as Wednesday night.
“It's still coming our way,” said Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Leanza. “If it tracks west, we're still going to see heavy rainfall.”
Currently, the National Weather Service predicts Glynn County residents could begin experiencing the effects of the storm late Wednesday or early Thursday morning, but the storm could slow as it passes over Cuba, Leanza said, in which case the heavy winds and rain may not arrive until early Friday morning.
Residents are encouraged to prepare for flooding and tropical storm-force winds.
A tropical storm can pack winds between 39 and 73 mph.
Visit ready.gov/kit for resources for creating a disaster supplies kit and glynncounty.org/ema to sign up for the Code Red emergency alert system and to find preparedness information and updates on the storm specific to the Golden Isles.
Per the Federal Emergency Management Agency, an evacuation kit should, at minimum, include one gallon of water a day for each person for several days, several days of nonperishable food, a battery-powered or hand crank radio, a flashlight, extra batteries, first aid kit, whistle, dust mask, plastic sheeting and duct tape to secure shelters, moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties, a wrench or pliers to turn off utilities, a manual can opener and local maps.
All items should be stored in airtight plastic containers.
“Ian is expected to be a (Category 3 or 4) hurricane as it heads to the U.S.,” Leanza said. “It can’t be said enough that the track is subject to change from update to update, so please monitor NWS JAX, the National Hurricane Center, and our EMA Facebook page for updates.”
The NWS will hold a larger strategy session on Monday with select leadership personnel from Glynn County, Brunswick and Jekyll Island, he said.
The state is taking no chances.
Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the State Operations Center to be activated today in preparation for any potential impacst from Ian.
The State Operations Center is a multi-agency coordination center used by state, federal, local, and volunteer agencies, as well as private sector organizations, to respond to disasters or emergencies that require a coordinated state response. It also includes the state's 24-hour warning system.