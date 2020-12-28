A Virginia man died before dawn Christmas morning on Interstate 95 in Glynn County while traveling with his wife, his son and a young nephew, their vehicle rear-ended by a man who state troopers say was driving drunk.
William Snyder, 45, died after being thrown from the Hyundai Santa Fe during the 4:26 a.m. crash, Georgia State Patrol trooper Sean Fagan said.
State troopers arrested 33-year-old Brandon Eugene Mack of Ellenwood and charged him with first degree vehicular homicide, DUI and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, according to Glynn County Detention Center records.
Snyder’s wife and the two children were treated and released from Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, Fagan said.
The crash occurred near mile marker 42 in southern Glynn County. Both vehicles were traveling south on I-95, Fagan said.
Driving a Chevrolet Impala, Mack allegedly struck the family’s vehicle, causing it to roll over, Fagan said.
A passenger in the Santa Fe, Snyder was thrown from the vehicle, the trooper said.
Mack, whose Impala was disabled in the crash, allegedly walked away.
Fagan said Mack smelled of alcohol a short time later when a Glynn County police officer found him walking along the interstate near the rest area and detained him. Mack allegedly had the keys to the Impala in his pocket at the time.
The state patrol’s specialized collision reconstruction teams continue to investigate, and additional charges are possible.
A GoFundMe page has been established for Synder’s widow and family at gofundme.com/f/billy-snyders-memorial-fund.