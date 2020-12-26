A Virginia man died before dawn Christmas morning on Interstate-95 in Glynn County while traveling with his wife and two children, their vehicle rear-ended by a man who state troopers say was driving drunk.
William Snyder, 45, died after being thrown from the Hyundai Santa Fe during the 4:26 a.m. crash, Georgia State Patrol trooper Sean Fagan said.
State troopers arrested 33-year-old Brandon Eugene Mack of Ellenwood and charged him with first degree vehicular homicide, DUI and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, according to Glynn County Detention Center records.
Snyder’s wife and two children were treated and released from Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, Fagan said.
The crash occurred near mile marker 42 in southern Glynn County as both vehicles were traveling south on I-95, Fagan said. Driving a Chevrolet Impala, Mack allegedly struck the family’s vehicle, causing it to roll over, Fagan said. A passenger in the Santa Fe, Snyder was thrown from the vehicle, the trooper said.
Mack’s Impala also was disabled in the crash. However, he allegedly walked away. Fagan said Mack smelled of alcohol a short time later when a Glynn County police officer located him walking along the interstate near the interstate rest area and detained him. Mack allegedly had the keys to the Impala in his pocket at the time.
The state patrol's specialized collision reconstruction teams continues to investigate, and additional charges are possible.