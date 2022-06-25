The driver of a tractor-trailer apparently fell asleep before rear-ending another tractor-trailer before dawn Tuesday on Interstate 95 in Glynn County, blocking northbound traffic and causing a minor leak of hazardous materials, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.
No one was seriously injured, according to the report.
The two tractor-trailers were traveling north on I-95 near mile marker 40 when one truck driver plowed his rig into the back of the other at around 5:34 a.m., state troopers said. The semi in back then slid into a sideways position after striking a fence along the shoulder of the road. The vehicle in front rolled onto the shoulder of the road, after which hazardous materials in the tanker trailer it was hauling spilled onto the interstate, troopers said.
However, “the spill was minor, and the valve was closed and did not appear to continue leaking,” troopers reported. A supplemental report from Glynn County police indicated the substance was hydrogen peroxide.
William Ismael Carbella of Cape Coral, Fla., was cited for failure to use due care and for following too closely, the state patrol report said. Carbella “stated that he fell asleep,” troopers reported.
The driver of the other vehicle told troopers she saw Carbella’s tractor-trailer “several miles back and that he was weaving and it appeared that he was sleeping,” the report stated.