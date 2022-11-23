Glynn County, Georgia and the nation’s roadways will be more congested and hectic today than they have been all year long.
The day before Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest travel day of the year, prompting authorities to remind folks to drive carefully and reach their destinations safely.
To help ensure safe travel on state roadways, Georgia State Patrol troopers will present enhanced traffic enforcement during the course of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, from 6 p.m. today to 11:59 a.m. Sunday.
State troopers and local law enforcement will be looking to thwart drunk driving, speeding, distracted driving and aggressive driving.
Troopers urge adults to buckle in and ensure that children are safely restrained in properly installed child safety seats. During this click-it-or-ticket holiday campaign, law enforcement will pay close attention to seatbelt violations.
“The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year,” said Col. Christopher Wright, commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety. “Traffic will significantly increase, causing congestion and delays. Travelers should prepare for the inevitable to avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”
The travel and auto association AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving, a 1.5 percent increase over the traffic volume in 2021. Of those, nearly 49 million are expected to travel by car.
Simple things like replacing windshield wipers, checking headlights, turn signals and brake lights, checking washer fluid and engine oil and adjusting tire pressure before setting out can reduce stress behind the wheel, public safety officials say.
The added holiday traffic can also make thoroughfares more dangerous.
Some 333 people died nationwide in passenger vehicle crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Half of those who died were not wearing seatbelts, according to the NHTSA.
Buckling up makes a difference. The NTSHA estimates seatbelts have saved 100,000 lives in the past 10 years.
Drive safely and obey the laws of the road, authorities urge.
“Troopers and officers will be highly visible and focused on the key factors that cause crashes, including impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, as well as seatbelt violations,” Wright said. “High-visibility patrols on the interstates and secondary roads throughout the state will help reduce traffic crashes and deter unsafe driving behaviors, keeping Georgia’s roadways safe for our residents and guests.”