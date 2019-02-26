A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a shooting this morning on Interstate 95 near mile marker 61 in McIntosh County, said Stacy Carson, Agent in Charge of the GBI's Kingsland office.

The GBI has been called in to the investigate the officer-involved shooting, and Carson had just arrived on the scene at around 11:25 a.m. She had no further details. 

The shooting incident resulted in the closing of I-95's southbound lane, creating traffic delays and detours. More details will be provided when available.

