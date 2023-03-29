Brunswick’s first Boy Scouts of America troop for girls is up and running and looking for new members.
Troop 224 Scoutmaster Jeff Doke likes to call the boys’ troop the “original recipe,” but they settled for 224G and 224B to differentiate.
“We know how important it is for boys to be around boys and girls to be around girls,” Doke said.
But, he added, some of the girls in the troop have “more scouting spirit in their little fingers than some of the boys do in a whole arm.”
Specifically, he was referring to Lizzie Hall, the new troop’s first patrol leader.
Hall is also a member of a Girl Scouts of America troop, but watching what her brother — getting close to earning his Eagle Scout award in Troop 224 — was getting up to, she wanted to join up as well.
“I thought it looked a lot more fun,” Hall said.
That’s not to say that the Girl Scouts don’t have plenty of fun as well, but Hall said she was more interested in the outdoors focus of the Boy Scouts program. She worked on her own initiative for a while as a lone scout, a branch of the program for kids who don’t have access to a proper troop.
“There’s stuff you don’t get to do in Boy Scouts. We’re doing knife throwing soon (in the Girl Scout troop),” Hall said.
The troop originated from Hall’s desire to go on a canoeing trip that Troop 224 was planning. Susan Doke, Jeff’s wife and scoutmaster of Troop 224G, paired up with her — both to help row the boat and to serve as the mandated female supervisor the Boy Scouts program requires when a girl attends a campout.
During that trip, they decided to start a troop for other girls who want to go on outdoor trips like that. It wasn’t as easy as they’d initially hoped, but ultimately the leadership of Troop 224 and Lakeside UMC agreed.
Troop 224 was founded in 1961 at Lakeside United Methodist Church, which also chartered the new girls’ troop. Because they’re separate organizations, each had to have its own charter, Jeff said.
Currently, the troop numbers five — Hall, sisters Amelia and Anastasia Everett, Eva Gunn and Carlee Moore. So far, the girls held their first meeting on Feb. 3 and have been to two campouts, one local and another as part of a bigger event.
Each of the other girls had something they likes about Boy Scouts that they weren’t getting elsewhere. Gunn wanted to do more physical, outdoor activities like archery, while Amelia — also a member of the International Order of the Rainbow — was just excited to get outside and camp in general. Anastasia is into learning about wildlife — bugs, reptiles and mammals alike — and wants to earn the merit badges for studying each.
The two halves of Troop 224 occasionally do activities together and go on the same camping trips, but always camp separately, Susan Doke said.
“Otherwise, they build the same fires, learn the same knocks, chase after the same wild animals,” she said.
Internally, the troops follow the same leadership and advancement structure. Girls can work their way up the ranks from Tenderfoot to Eagle Scout and participate in the same events and programs.
Each member of the troop has already taken on a role in the troop, Amelia Everett taking up the quartermaster’s duties; Anastasia Everett, historian; Gunn, assistant patrol leader; and Hall, patrol leader.
The troop meets weekly at Lakeside UMC. The best way to contact the new troop about joining is to find the Troop 224G Brunswick page on Facebook, Doke said.