Logan Wendel

Logan Wendel, with Boy Scouts of America Troop 224, earned his Eagle Scout award in March.

 Provided photo

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.

His time to cross over from Cub Scout Pack 224 to the Boy Scout troop charted with Lakeside United Methodist Church came just as the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading across the United States. He lost a little time to work toward advancement, but Wendel didn’t run any risk of cutting it close to the 18-year-old deadline to earn the Eagle Scout badge. He officially completed all requirements on March 2 at age 13.

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

