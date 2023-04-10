Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.
His time to cross over from Cub Scout Pack 224 to the Boy Scout troop charted with Lakeside United Methodist Church came just as the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading across the United States. He lost a little time to work toward advancement, but Wendel didn’t run any risk of cutting it close to the 18-year-old deadline to earn the Eagle Scout badge. He officially completed all requirements on March 2 at age 13.
“You learn a lot about the outdoors and camping,” he said, before adding as an aside to his dad, Alan Wendel, “You learn not to stick things in the fire.”
Alan Wendel said his son is the youngest Eagle Scout currently in Troop 224, but couldn’t say whether he’s the youngest yet.
Logan’s Eagle Scout project — a community service project intended to test all a scout’s skills and cap off their advancement — was installing sunshades over some benches on the playground at First Baptist Church Brunswick for the adults who watch over kids there.
“There were parts that were more challenging than others, like the paperwork,” Logan Wendel said.
While Eagle is the highest rank, one can earn further accolades, called “palms,” for each merit badge they get beyond the 22 required to advance to the final rank. Elective badges cover the spectrum from scientific pursuits to physical activities to handicrafts. Wendel is a fan of the more classroom- oriented ones, his dad says.
“I liked the cooking one, definitely a lot more than Citizenship in the Nation or whatever,” Wendel said. “I got in just late enough that they introduced a new one — Citizenship in Society.”
Citizenship in the Nation and Citizenship in Society are two of four civics merit badges required to earn the Eagle badge, alongside Citizenship in the Community and Citizenship in the World.
Each badge has its own handbook and must be awarded by a certified instructor. Merit badge instructors tend to congregate at summer camps, and with a summer camp coming up, he’s looking to check off merit badges for the shooting sports — rifles, shotguns and archery. Then, Wendel said he wants to delve into STEM-related badges. Recently he earned the welding merit badge and plans to work on the fingerprinting, robotics and programming badges at summer camp.
He plans on sticking with Troop 224 and getting as involved in the Order of the Arrow — essentially a scouting honor society to which members are elected by their peers — as he can. Formerly based in Camp Tolochee, the group now meets at Black Creek Scout Reservation, a two-hour drive away near Sylvania, making it a little hard to frequently attend meetings and activities.
Troop 224 is a fun group to be involved in, Wendel said. He’s served as a guide for younger scouts and is currently the troop’s senior patrol leader, the highest position a non-adult scout can hold. It’s common courtesy for incumbent patrol leaders to step aside and give others a shot at the role, which he’ll do if anyone runs against him.
“It can be challenging at times, but stick with it,” he said. “There are times when it was not my favorite thing in the world, especially hiking.”
Nights around the campfire are fun, though. It’s a 224 tradition to tell stories around the fire, although a lot of the stories told are perhaps a little too traditional.
“Maybe someday (Scoutmaster Jeff Doke) will get some new ones,” he joked.