A groundbreaking was recently held for two additions to Trident Training Facility at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in preparation for the arrival of Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines later this decade.
The first of the Columbia-class submarine is expected to arrive at Kings Bay as early as 2027.
The project marks the beginning of the planned overhaul to Kings Bay’s infrastructure to directly support the delivery of each Columbia-class boat to the base. Each time a new submarine is delivered to Kings Bay, one of its Ohio-class submarines will be sent to a base in Bangor, Wash.
The replacement fleet is considered a critical component in maintaining the nation’s strategic deterrence of preventing a nuclear attack because of the boats’ ability to avoid detection while at sea.
“This effort is top priority for the Navy and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command as a whole,” said Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander, NAVFAC Atlantic. “To ensure the successful execution of this project, NAVFAC Southeast and Kings Bay Public Works Department are leveraging several lessons learned that we took from the success we recently accomplished in the Kings Bay Dry Dock project.”
The mission at Trident Training Facility is to train officers and enlisted personnel how to operate and maintain Trident submarines and all associated systems. The mission will be unchanged once the Columbia-class submarines arrive.
The new additions include a Strategic Systems Program (SSP) Missile Control Center Team Trainer and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Weapons Handling System Team Trainer.
“The expansion of the Trident Training Facility Kings Bay will ensure the United States maintains our edge over our strategic competitors for decades to come,” said Rear Adm. Thomas “T.R.” Buchanan, commander, Submarine Group Ten. “Columbia class is our future.”
NAVFAC Southeast awarded the $37.6 million contract to Sauer Construction LLC of Jacksonville, Fla.
“Sauer is involved in military construction because we get to build the facilities that train and support the great men and women who sacrifice so much to defend our freedom,” said Kevin Kelly, president of Sauer Construction. “We understand the importance of this mission and we look forward to exceeding your expectations.”
Work is expected to be completed by March 2025.