The command responsible for the maintenance of the ballistic and guided missile submarines at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is hiring, and you don’t have to be a veteran to apply.
Trident Refit Facility (TRF) will hold an online job fair Oct. 18-24 to fill more than 90 technical and maintenance support positions on base.
Keith Boydston, public affairs officer for TRF, said 25 different positions are available from crane operator and electrician to pipe fitter and welder.
The job openings are the result of retirements. Others are open in preparation for the arrival of the new Columbia-class submarines in 2028.
The job fair will be held on the command’s Facebook page, facebook.com/TRIREFFAC.
Bullet format on resumes is not recommended by applicants.
“We want them to be more descriptive,” Boydston said. “The more descriptive, the better.”
Applicants are asked to include details about specific skills, hands-on training and practical experience related to the job applied for.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens and males ages 18 to 25 must be registered for Selective Service to apply for federal positions.
Applicants must be 18 years old prior to the first day at work and pass a background investigation or security clearance. They also must be able to pass a physical examination and drug test if the position requires one.
Some positions require employees to drive a motor vehicle. A valid driver’s license will be required.
Boydston said some jobs will require on-the-job training.
Detailed information about each job can be found by visiting www.opm.gov and entering the series number next to the job category.
• Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic (WG-5306).
• Crane Operator (WG-5725).
• Electrical Equipment Repairer (WG-2854).
• Electronics Integrated Systems Mechanic (WG-2610).
• Electronics Mechanic (WG-2604).
• Electronics Technician (GS-0856) Electrician (WG-2805).
• Engraver (WG-3801).
• Insulator (WG-3610).
• IT Specialist (GS-2210).
• Machinist (WG-3414).
• Marine Machinery Mechanic (WG-5334).
• Non-Destructive Testing Inspector (WG-3705).
• Optical Instrument Repairer (WG-3306).
• Ordnance Equipment Mechanic (WG-6641).
• Painter (WG-4102)
• Pipefitter (WG-4204).
• Quality Assurance Specialist (WG-1910).
• Rigger (WG-5210).
• Sheetmetal Mechanic (WG-3806).
• Shipfitter (WG-3820).
• Shipwright (WG-5220).
• Tile and Plate Setter (WG-3604).
• Tool and Parts Attendant (WG-6904).
• Welder (WG-3703).
Questions about this online hiring event can be submitted to: TRF.JOBS.FCT@NAVY.MIL.