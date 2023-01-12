Trident Refit Facility is seeking applicants for its apprenticeship program.
Trident Refit Facility is seeking applicants for its apprenticeship program.
The apprentice program is a four-year accredited federal Department of Labor program that combines college courses, trade theory classes and on-the-job work training.
The application period will be announced in the next few weeks on social media sites and via the USAJobs website.
Critical trades available at Trident Refit Facility at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay include electrician, machinist, marine machinery mechanic, insulator, ship fitter, welder, sheet metal mechanic, electronics mechanic, non-destructive test inspector and shipwright.
Apprentices earn a starting wage of $17 an hour and can earn up to $27.73 per hour after completion of the program. Apprentices are eligible for benefits, including vacation, sick leave, medical, dental and vision insurance.
Applicants must take an ACCUPLACER NEXTGEN exam prior to submitting an application. Testing in administered at Coastal Pines Technical College, but it can also be proctored at other facilities for out of state applicants.
Other valid college entrance tests such as the SAT and ACT can be submitted in lieu of the ACCUPLACER test. Any exams taken prior to May 2021 will not be accepted.
Applicants can refer to coastalpines.edu/admissions for more information on placement testing. Applicants are responsible for the testing fees ($25 first time or $15 re-test). Interested applicants are urged to register for the test now as available seats are expected to fill quickly.
All applicants must be U.S. citizens and must be 18 years old prior to the first day of work. Males ages 18 to 25 must be registered for selective service to apply for federal positions.
Applicants must be able to pass a physical examination, and obtain and maintain an appropriate background investigation or security clearance.
Applicants with questions should contact apprenticeship specialist Sara Bennett at 912 573-3097 for information.
