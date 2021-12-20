Trident Refit Facility is preparing to hire its next apprenticeship class for training to maintain and repair submarines at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
The average starting pay for apprentices is $16.60 an hour, with the ability to earn up to $27.07 an hour after graduating the four-year program.
Apprentices are eligible for benefits, including vacation and sick leave, medical, dental and vision.
Training for different trades include electrician, machinist, marine machinery mechanic, insulator, shipfitter, water treatment plant operator, sheet metal mechanic, electronics, non-destructive test inspector, and shipwright.
The four-year accredited Federal Department of Labor program combines college courses, trade theory classes and on-the-job work experience.
An ACCUPLACER NEXTGEN test must be scheduled and completed prior to submitting an application for the TRIREFFAC-KB apprenticeship program through the upcoming USAJobs announcement. Other valid college entrance tests such as the SAT and ACT can be submitted in lieu of the ACCUPLACER NEXTGEN.
Go to coastalpines.edu/admissions for more information on placement testing. An ACCUPLACER or other valid college entrance test must have been completed since April 2020. Testing is administered at Coastal Pines Technical College and can be proctored at other facilities for applicants out of state.
Applicants must complete a Coastal Pines Technical College testing and release form which is available at its campuses in Camden, Brunswick, Waycross, Jesup, Baxley and Hazlehurst.
The test is administered on specific days and times by a proctor.
Applicants are responsible for the $25 fee for the first test and $15 if a retest is needed.
Contact student affairs assistant Shavon Kennedy-Turner at the Camden campus at 912-522-4510 or skennedyturner@coastalpines.edu for questions regarding the ACCUPLACER NEXTGEN test.
All applicants must be U.S. citizens and proof may be required. Males 18-25 years old must be registered for Selective Service to apply for federal positions.
Applicants must be able to pass a physical examination, obtain and maintain an appropriate background investigation or security clearance.
Applicants with questions regarding the apprenticeship program can contact the program’s administrator, Timothy Wolfe, at 912-573-3341 or timothy.wolfe1@navy.mil or Sara Bennett at 912-573-3097 or sara.bennett@navy.mil.