Trident Refit Facility has job openings in a wide range of skilled trades, and the best part for applicants is those accepted get paid while training for a new profession.
Training for the following jobs is available: A/C equipment mechanic, electrician, electronics mechanic, marine machinery mechanic, machinist, optical instrument repairer, painter, pipefitter, sheet metal mechanic, shipfitter, shipwright, tile and plate setter, water treatment plant operator and welder.
The application period is April 4-15. No applications will be accepted after April 15.
Trident Refit Facility is the command at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay responsible for maintaining the Ohio-class submarines and the new Columbia-class submarines that will be coming to the base later this decade.
The TRIREFFAC-KB Apprenticeship Program is a four-year accredited U.S. Department of Labor program that combines college courses, trade specific training courses, and on-the-job work experience to produce highly-skilled craftsmen.
Apprentices earn an average starting wage of $16.60 an hour with scheduled promotions as they progress through the program. They can earn up to $27.07 an hour after graduation.
Apprentices are immediately eligible for benefits which includes vacation leave, sick leave, retirement plan, medical, dental and vision insurance.
All academic costs in the apprenticeship program are paid through the program provided the student earns a grade of “C” or higher upon graduation.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens at least 18 years old prior to start date. Males 18-25 years old must be registered for Selective Service. Applicants must be able to pass a physical and a full criminal and financial history background investigation to obtain the required security clearance.
All applicants must also complete the ACCUPLACER exam with Coastal Pines Technical College at the Camden, Brunswick, Waycross, Jesup, Baxley or Hazlehurst campus. Other college entrance exams will be accepted as long as they comply with CPTC requirements.
Test scores from 2020 to present will be accepted.
To schedule an ACCUPLACER exam, contact CPTC at 912-522-4510.
Applicants should submit resume, along with test scores from the ACCUPLACER exam (or other applicable college entrance exam), to TRF.JOBS.FCT@NAVY.MIL
For questions or for more information about the TRIREFFAC-KB Apprenticeship Program, contact Program Specialist Sara Bennett at 912-573-3097 or sara.m.bennett7.civ@us.navy.mil.