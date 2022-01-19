Security and other preparations for the trial of three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery cost county taxpayers $1.08 million.
The money was spent for overtime pay, as well as the extra sheriff’s deputies, emergency management authority officials, police and other public safety personnel to provide security during the high-profile trial that ended with the conviction of the three men accused in Arbery’s death.
During discussion at Tuesday’s called Glynn County Commission meeting, Commissioner Wayne Neal expressed gratitude for the support by Arbery’s family before and during the trial.
“The Arbery family’s message of peace added a great deal to the final outcome,” Neal said.
Now, the county is preparing for the federal hate crimes trial for the three now convicted murderers. The federal government will handle all security inside the courthouse up to the building’s steps. Everything outside that boundary is up to the city, which has asked the county for an intergovernmental agreement to cover the cost of security during the federal trial.
Commissioners also discussed a proposed amendment to allow elevated HVAC units in building setbacks.
Pamela Thompson, county director of community affairs, said the current ordinance requires the units to be built “on grade,” which has led to dozens of requests for variances each year, she said. She recommended commissioners strike the words “on grade” from the ordinance rather than consider each request individually.
Neal agreed with Thompson’s request to send the requested ordinance change to the island and mainland planning commissions for consideration.
“It’s never made sense,” Neal said of the existing provision in the ordinance.
Commissioners discussed plans for an upcoming Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum in November. The first step is to notify the city of Brunswick of the county’s intent by July 1, according to state law. The plan is to notify the city by early February to begin discussions about the tax and set a project list.
If both sides choose an intergovernmental agreement, the tax would be collected for five years. The tax would continue to be collected if more money is collected than projected. If less money is collected, a tier process would determine the projects that would not be done.
There is some rigidity with an intergovernmental agreement. The tiers for projects must be followed, even if a new board of commissioners wants to change priorities and move some projects up for completion.
“You can’t change that after the fact,” said County Attorney Aaron Mumford.
Without an intergovernmental agreement, the county and city would be obligated to complete every project on the list, even if they were scaled down, Mumford said.
“There’s going to be a lot to talk about in that first meeting,” he said.
Once the city and county reach agreement on the list of projects, the next step will be to submit the resolution to the board of elections by Aug. 10. Public meetings will be held to give voters the opportunity to ask questions before the Nov. 8 general election.
Voters rejected a referendum for a new SPLOST in March 2021, making Glynn County one of five in Georgia without the additional 1-cent tax, Neal said.
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen said the scheduled town hall meetings are designed to determine the projects citizens would like to see if they are asked to consider another referendum this fall.