The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing one person and wounding five others in a flurry of gunfire at a Brunswick nightclub in January 2022 is set for September.

Antonio LaFrancis Duncan, 28, of Brunswick, is charged in Glynn County Superior Court with one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder and five counts of aggravated assault for allegedly opening fire inside the Bamboo Lounge shortly after midnight Jan. 15, 2022, following an argument with 32-year-old Brandon Capers.

